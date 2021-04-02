Will play till 2027 World Cup if Bangladesh fail to win 2023 edition: Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan has said that he has ambitions of playing the 2027 World Cup if Bangladesh fail to win the 2023 edition of the competition.

The Bangladesh all-rounder was one of the best players in the 2019 World Cup, scoring 606 runs at a fabulous average of 86.57 while also claiming 11 wickets, which included a five-for.

In an interview with Daraz, Shakib Al Hasan said that the 2023 World Cup would be his last appearance in the mega event. But he could look for a last hurray four years later if Bangladesh fail to win in 2023.

"In the year 2023, it will be my last World Cup. However, if Bangladesh don't win, I will continue till 2027. I have no plans of retirement as of now. The prospects are open for the time being. When I feel I'm not enjoying the sport anymore, then I will retire. And until the time I feel I am enjoying, I will continue," said Shakib Al Hasan, who would be playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021.

Despite their poor run in recent times, Bangladesh have punched well above their weight in multi-nation tournaments.

Bangladesh started well in the 2019 World Cup before losing steam. They reached the quarter-finals in the 2015 edition and made the Super Eights in 2007. They were also the semi-finalists in the 2017 Champions Trophy and finalists in three of the last four Asia Cups.

Want to change the mentality of Bangladesh team: Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh had a torrid New Zealand tour this year, as they lost all six matches (three ODIs and three T20Is).

Shakib Al Hasan, who was not a part of the team on that tour, has said that he wishes to bring about a change in his team's mindset.

"(If a get a chance), I want to change the mentality of the Bangladesh cricket team. I don't wish to explain this now," said the former Bangladesh captain.

Shakib Al Hasan found himself in the middle of an ugly controversy with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after he opted to play in the IPL instead of the Sri Lanka Test series.

It was perceived that Shakib Al Hasan prioritised franchise cricket over international commitments. However, the 34-year-old cleared the air regarding the same, as he opined that he opted for the IPL in preparation for the 2021 T20 World Cup to be held in India later this year.

After playing for Kolkata Knight Riders from 2011 to 2017, Shakib Al Hasan spent two seasons with Sunrisers Hyderabad before returning to the Kolkata-based franchise, who picked him up in the IPL mini-auction this year for INR 3.2 crore.