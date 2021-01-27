Will Pucovski avoids surgery, included in Australian squad for South Africa series 

In an encouraging update for Cricket Australia, Will Pucovski has avoided the need for a surgery on his right shoulder. He picked up the injury on the final day of the Sydney Test against India and missed the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. But the batsman has been named in the Aussie squad for the proposed three-match Test series in South Africa.

Will Pucovski impressed in his debut Test against India as he scored a well-composed 62 in the first innings of the third Test. However, as luck would have it, the 22-year-old played no part in the final Test because of a shoulder injury after having already missed the first two Tests earlier due to a concussion.

Selector Trevor Hohns gave an update on Will Pucovski's situation and said:

"Will's recovery (from injury) is progressing. He has had his shoulder looked at by medical people, and at the moment, they don't feel it necessary for him to have an operation. So we're very hopeful that he will recover in time to take his place in that touring party for South Africa."

The upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa will be part of the ICC World Test Championship. Australia slipped to the third spot after losing the Test series against India. Nevertheless, the Aussies can still make it to the final, which will be played at Lord's later this year. Meanwhile, South Africa only have a mathematical chance of making the top two.

Will Pucovski being looked at as a middle-order batsman

Another big update from the Australian Test squad for the South Africa tour was Matthew Wade's exclusion. The southpaw failed in the four-match Test series against India. Travis Head seems to be a like-for-like replacement for him, but selector Trevor Hohns indicated that Will Pucovski might also be considered as an option in the middle order.

"As far as his batting position goes – yes, nothing is ruled out there. There’s no doubt that we know Will can bat in the middle order as well at the top of the order, so that could well be a viable option for us," Hohns added.

The upcoming series against South Africa will be Australia's first tour to the country since the infamous ball-tampering saga. After the humbling defeat against India, it remains to be seen if the Aussies would bounce back against the Proteas.