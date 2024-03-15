Will Pucovski's County Championship deal with Leicestershire cancelled as focus lies on concussion recovery 

English county side Leicestershire have announced that their existing deal with Australian batter Will Pucovski to play the upcoming County Championship season has been cancelled. He will instead focus on the recovery from his latest concussion blow, the one he sustained against Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield.

Pucovski was initially slated to represent Leicestershire in the first five matches of the county season, beginning from April 5 onwards. The county side have roped in fellow Australian top-order batter Marcus Harris as a replacement, according to ESPNcricinfo. The left-handed batter has played for Leicestershire in the past as well, scoring 655 runs at an average of 54.58 in the 2021 season.

Pucovski was also added to the squad as cover for South Africa's Wiaan Mulder. The former would have found himself right at home in the Leicestershire setup as it included his Victorian teammate Peter Handscomb. However, due to the unfortunate concussion, he has to keep waiting for his maiden county stint.

"It's a huge shame to lose Will at this stage, but his health must come first. Given the proximity to the start of the English season, it has been agreed by all parties, to allow him the necessary time to recover, and we want to wish Will all the best as he continues to recuperate in Australia," Leicestershire Director of Cricket, Claude Henderson said.

"Our recruiting team have been aware of the evolving situation, and we have plans in place to ensure our team is as strong as possible heading into the season. As such, we will be able to announce a new overseas addition shortly," Henderson added.

Pucovski is expected to undergo detailed scans after his most recent setback and also consult neurologists to get to the bottom of the issue. His two most recent concussions have come in quick succession, as he was hit on the helmet while representing Victoria's second XI in January 2024.

Will Pucovski has only made one international appearance to date

Pucovski was expected to be in the conversation for Australia's next red-ball opening batter after David Warner's retirement, but the current circumstances indicate that the 26-year-old is not even close to the scheme of things.

The recurring concussions have not helped his case either, while mental health struggles have also played a huge part in the prodigal batter's derailment from a glory-filled path.

Pucovski's sole international appearance came against India in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He was a doubt even for his Test debut as well after he was struck by a Kartik Tyagi bouncer in the warm-up encounter.

