Will Pucovski set to return for 3rd India vs Australia Test after undergoing rigorous training routine

Australian batsman Will Pucovski is expected to be available for the 3rd India vs Australia Test scheduled to begin on January 7. According to Fox Sports, he has resumed training. The 22-year-old batting in the nets as he gets up to speed.

Pucovski was expected to make his debut in Adelaide before being ruled out with a concussion. The youngster was hit on the head by Kartik Tyagi during Australia A’s practice match against India which ruled him out for the next 2 games.

Though he has received medical clearance, he needs a go-ahead from a neurologist before his selection can be confirmed.

Pucovski will be available to play the third Test after recovering from concussion - so would you pick him?



👉https://t.co/s4E5JBqPVT pic.twitter.com/rOWxSEteVX — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 29, 2020

Will Pucovski needed to be symptom-free before he could resume training, which has taken several days. Fox Sports reported that the young opener has been running and lifting weights, and has also returned to the nets during the Christmas break.

Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, Pucovski will have to self-isolate for 3 days before being permitted to train with the rest of the squad. Media reports suggest that the batsman needs to complete some eye and balance tests before being eligible to make his Test debut for Australia.

Opener struggles may see Will Pucovski make debut against India

Joe Burns has failed to impress as an opener

Australia go into the 3rd Test with question marks about their opening combination. Joe Burns’ struggles at the top were once again highlighted during the Boxing Day Test, with the opener notching up scores of 0 and 4.

The home side’s batting struggles have also come to the fore with Australian batsmen failing to make a Test fifty for the first time in 32 years in the Boxing Day Test. With David Warner’s availability under a cloud, Will Pucovski could be thrust straight into the playing 11.

Advertisement

Matthew Wade has given a good account of himself at the top, but Australia’s middle order has struggles. With Travis Head failing to impress, Matthew Wade can drop to the middle order. In that scenario, David Warner and Will Pucovski can open the batting if the duo is passed fit over the next few days.

Will Pucovski averages 247.50 in Sheffield Shield cricket this season and grabbed headlines after notching up 2 double hundreds. The 22-year-old averages 54.50 in 23 first-class matches, and has scored 1744 runs.

Despite Will Pucovski’s impressive record, it remains to be seen whether the youngster can meet expectations at the international level. If he makes his debut will he be a better option than Wade and Warner? Can he solve Australia’s opening struggles? The answer will be clear over the next few days.