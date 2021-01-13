Will Pucovski skips main session, Australia pace trio opts out of it as well

Australia resumed training ahead of the 4th and final Test at Brisbane on Wednesday, but some of their players missed the session. Will Pucovski failed to bat during Australia’s main session, while their fast-bowling trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc didn’t bowl on Wednesday as well.

Will Pucovski faces a race against time to get fit for the Brisbane Test. The young opener impressed on his debut at Sydney but suffered a partial shoulder dislocation while diving in the field on Day 5.

In a statement, Cricket Australia shed details on the team’s training session as they build up to the match in Brisbane.

“Opener Will Pucovski was restricted to field training and did not bat while the fast bowlers, aside from Cameron Green, did not bowl during the optional session but also did light on-field training.”

Australia would sweat on the fitness of Will Pucovski, particularly after his strong showing in the 3rd Test. Pucovski aggregated 72 runs on debut, as he scored a half-century in his first Test innings for Australia. If the opener doesn't play at Brisbane, Justin Langer confirmed that backup opener Marcus Harris will take Pucovski’s place in the side.

Australia’s pacers focusing on recovery

As expected, Hazlewood, Starc, and Cummins did not take part in the net session on Wednesday. The trio bowled a total of 74 overs in the 2nd innings at Sydney. With just 3 days between the 2 Tests, they have been focusing on recovery instead.

While there were concerns about their workload coming into the final Test, Justin Langer expected Australia’s premier pacers to be ready for the Brisbane decider.

“I expect they'll all be ready to go for this Test match. We'll see how they pull up. They're brilliant athletes, if they've got any injuries then we might look at it," Langer told the media on Wednesday.

David Warner also took part in the session. The opener's fitness has been a concern, and his presence in the nets will act as a big boost for the hosts. Apart from the uncertainty regarding the opening slot, Australia are expected to go with the same side that drew the Sydney Test against India.