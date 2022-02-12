Will Pucovski suffers yet another concussion; subbed out of Victoria's Sheffield Shield game

Will Pucovski had to be substituted after suffering yet another concussion during Victoria's ongoing Sheffield Shield match against South Australia. The talented Aussie batter was batting at the Adelaide Oval.

The 24-year-old has been replaced by Travis Dean in the Victoria XI for the fourth and final day of the game. It is believed to be the 11th concussion incident in his relatively short playing career.

'He will continue to be monitored by medical staff' - Cricket Victoria on Will Pucovski

The Malvern-born Will Pucovski was reportedly struck in the head during this morning's pre-game warm-up before the start of the final day's play. He had to walk off the field after reporting concussion symptoms while fielding.

Speaking about the incident, Cricket Victoria said:

"Victoria has activated the concussions substitute on Day 4 of its Marsh Sheffield Shield match against South Australia at Adelaide Oval. Will Pucovski will be replaced in the XI by Travis Dean. Pucovski reported concussion symptoms to medical staff while fielding in the first session of play this morning. He will continue to be monitored by Cricket Victoria medical staff."

Making his Test debut for Australia against India in Sydney last January, Pucovski scored a magnificent half-century in his debut innings (62 off 110 balls). After being away from action for a year due to a shoulder injury and concussions, Pucovski returned to the field in the ongoing Sheffield Shield game.

He provided a sensational start to Victoria alongside Marcus Harris in the first innings. The duo added 110 runs for the opening wicket with Pucovski amassing 54 off 123 balls in his first ever outing since making a comeback.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Will Pucovski shows us what's in his kit bag... and he's not too happy about one item in there! Will Pucovski shows us what's in his kit bag... and he's not too happy about one item in there! https://t.co/vw2awYZmz3

He was expected to be named in Australia's 2021-22 Ashes squad. However, he missed out due to a concussion he suffered from a knock at training in October 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

It's highly unfortunate that an exciting prospect's career is getting halted due to injuries and concussions. Hopefully, he comes back even stronger and entertains fans with his batting prowess very soon.

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Diptanil Roy