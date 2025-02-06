"Will their recent struggles with the bat disappear suddenly?" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned whether Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would regain their form in the ODI series against England, as they return to their favorite format. He shared his wishlist on how the duo should approach their batting in the three ODIs ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The first ODI of the three-match series between India and England will be played in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. While Rohit is expected to open the batting for the hosts, Kohli will likely bat at No. 3.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener wasn't convinced that Kohli and Rohit would have an easy time in the three ODIs against England.

"Rohit and Kohli are returning to their favorite format. Will their recent struggles with the bat disappear suddenly? Will it be easy? I don't believe it will be very easy. Form is more in the mind than with the bat. Their minds look disturbed. Both look troubled," he said (0:01).

Chopra urged Rohit to spend time at the crease instead of looking to give the team an explosive start.

"My wishlist for Rohit is that the ODI cricket he has played in the last two years or so, where he has scored destructive 40s or 50s - not good enough. You shouldn't do that here. You need to give yourself time here. You can only end your bad phase when you spend time on the ground, even if it looks ugly," he observed.

"Sometimes you are struggling but you still play 70 balls. Since it's Rohit Sharma, he will score 90 runs if he plays 70 balls. I am saying it's fine even if he scores 58 or 62 off 70 balls because if he plays 70 balls, Rohit Sharma will suddenly be back in the groove. It won't happen without playing 70 balls. So my wishlist for Rohit Sharma is to play steadily," Chopra added.

Rohit Sharma has aggregated 10866 runs at a strike rate of 92.43 in 257 ODI innings. He was the second-highest run-scorer in the 2023 ODI World Cup, smashing 597 runs at a strike rate of 125.94 in 11 innings.

"The opposing team have a lot of fast bowlers who will bowl outside-off" - Aakash Chopra on his expectations from Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was the highest run-getter in the 2023 ODI World Cup. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that England will likely target Virat Kohli outside the off-stump.

"Everyone has seen that Virat Kohli needs to be bowled outside the off-stump. (Himanshu) Sangwan said even his bus driver told him. Here also, the opposing team have a lot of fast bowlers who will bowl outside-off. They will keep one or two slips as well, and a wicket might also fall at the start," he said (4:55).

The cricketer-turned-commentator urged the former India captain to follow his usual batting template.

"You have to burn in the fire. The tongs' mouth has to burn for a roti to be prepared. It's exactly the same. So I am expecting the same from him as well. Go towards your set template. Keep your ego aside. You need to admit that you are struggling for form and that form won't return unless you play 80 balls on the ground. I have the same wishlist for both," Chopra elaborated.

Virat Kohli has amassed 13906 runs at an average of 58.18 in 283 ODI innings. He was the Player of the Tournament in the 2023 ODI World Cup, scoring 765 runs at an average of 95.62 in 11 innings.

