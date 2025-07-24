Will Rishabh Pant bat today in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test?

India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered what seemed like a serious toe injury on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. According to recent developments, the keeper-batter will not bat on Day 2 but the Indian team's medical staff is trying their best to ensure he performs the role in their second innings.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury in the 68th over of the innings on Day 1 as he tried a reverse sweep off a yorker-length delivery from Chris Woakes. The ball took the inside edge and hurt his toe, leaving the star cricketer in wincing in pain. After Pant removed his shoe and socks, the wound was seen bleeding and he had to be carried off on a golf cart.

A BCCI source confirmed the below to The Indian Express:

"The scan report showed a fracture and he is ruled out for six weeks. The medical team is trying to see if he can come out to bat again by taking a pain killer. He still needs support to walk though and chances of his batting looks very bleak."

The southpaw batted exceptionally until the freak injury, hitting 37 off 48 deliveries with two fours and a six. He added 72 off 112 deliveries with B Sai Sudharsan to lift the tourists from a tricky position. Dealing a massive blow to the visitors, Pant could now very well be out of the series. Dhruv Jurel will step in to keep wickets for the rest of the match and reports indicate that Ishan Kishan is set to be called as a replacement for the fifth Test.

"The fact he couldn’t put any weight on it, it doesn’t look good at all" - Ricky Ponting on Rishabh Pant's injury

Ricky Ponting. (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking to Sky Sports at the end of Day 1, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting felt the 27-year-old's condition didn't look promising, having experienced a similar injury himself during his playing days. Ponting said, as quoted by The Indian Express:

"He (Pant) hardly put his foot on the ground. The immediate swelling was a worry for me. I’ve had a metatarsal injury myself, and they’re small, fragile bones. The fact he couldn’t put any weight on it, it doesn’t look good at all."

Meanwhile, Team India will resume Day 2 at 264/4, with Ravindra Jadeja (19*) and Shardul Thakur (19*) at the crease.

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

