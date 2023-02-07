"Will you satiate your hunger here itself" - When Ravi Shastri yelled at Mohammed Shami after seeing his plate full of rice and mutton

Former Team India fielding coach R Sridhar recently revealed an incident involving ex-head coach Ravi Shastri yelling at ace fast bowler Mohammed Shami after seeing his plate full of rice and mutton.

Team India landed in South Africa in 2018 to change their track record of being poor travelers in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries. However, the script didn't change as the visiting side lost the first two Tests to concede the three-match series.

However, India turned things around in the third Test, winning the match by 63 runs in Johannesburg. Shami, who was touring South Africa for the first time, made a superb comeback in the second innings, picking up a five-wicket haul after being belted for runs in the first essay.

The Proteas were cruising home at one point, needing only 105 runs with seven wickets to seven wickets to spare, going to Tea on Day 4.

Sridhar revealed that Shami looked disinterested when he came inside the dressing room and received a severe backlash from Shastri for eating too much.

"Shami looked disinterested as he came back in, and as he did for lunch, when he had piled up his plate with rice and mutton curry," Sridhar wrote in his book 'Coaching Beyond: My Days with the Indian Cricket Team'. "During the first interval, Ravi lashed out at Shami after taking a glance at the bowler's plate. "Bloody hell, will you satiate your hunger here itself or will you save some of it for wickets too?" he shouted.

"In his typically laconic, laid-back fashion, Shami drawled, "Haan, haan, yahan bhi kha lunga, udhar bhi kha lunga (Yes, yes, I will ear here and I will eat there too)," he continued.

Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay @rhitankar8616

6/56 v AUS at Perth, 2018

5/28 v SA at Johannesburg, 2018

5/35 v SA at Vishakhapatnam, 2019

5/44 v SA at Centurion, today



3 of Shami's top 4 bowling figures in Tests have come against South Africa.

Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar was awarded the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance, it was Shami who turned the game in favor of India.

"Mereko aur gussa dilao aap log" - R Sridhar reveals Mohammed Shami's wicked reply after the match

Shami was literally unplayable in the final session of Day 4 and ran down South Africa's middle and lower order, which comprised AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, and Quinton de Kock.

Relieving the Bengal pacer's epic reply after coming back into the dressing room, Sridhar said:

"Post-tea, he was unplayable. He blasted through the middle and lower order to finish with five for 28, and we ended up winning by a comfortable 63-run margin. As he sauntered back into the changing room, he grinned wickedly.

"'Haan, mereko aur gussa dilao aap log. Merko gaali do. Utna gussa nahi dilate jitna dilaana chahiye. (Yes, please make me angry. You people should curse me. You don't make me as angry as you should)."

Mohammed Shami will next be seen in action during the four-match home Test series against Australia. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will get underway in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

