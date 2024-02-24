“Will start to study when Anderson retires” - Fan’s poster on England legend goes viral on Day 2 of 4th IND vs ENG Test

A poster from a cricket fan that read, ‘will start to study when Anderson retires’, went viral on social media on Day 2 of the fourth India vs England Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Saturday, February 24.

England resumed their first innings on Day 2 at 302/7. They were bowled out for 353 in 104.5 overs as Indian left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed the remaining three wickets to fall. In response, India went to lunch at 34/1 after 10 overs.

It was Anderson who drew first blood for England, dismissing Indian captain Rohit Sharma for 2. The right-arm pacer, who has often troubled the Indian batter, once again forced him to nick a probing delivery in the channel outside off stump.

As the 41-year-old continued to weave his magic with the ball, a pic of a fan holding a cheeky poster went viral. In the poster, the fan wrote, "will start to study when Anderson retires."

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, a few days back a cricket fan posted a reel on social media, stating “If Shubman comments on this reel, I will start studying from tomorrow.” To the fan’s and delight, Gill replied to the post and commented, “start studying”.

Meanwhile, Gill resumed his innings post lunch on Day 2 of the Ranchi Test on 4 of 14, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (27*) for company.

Earlier, Jadeja (4/67) ran through the England lower order to restrict them to 353. Ollie Robinson, who was 31* overnight, was the first batter to be dismissed on Day 2. He was out for 58 off 96 balls, caught behind as he attempted a reverse sweep. The wicket ended an eighth wicket stand of 102 between Robinson and Joe Root.

Expand Tweet

Shoaib Bashir (0) fell in the same over. He tried to slog the left-arm spinner but got a leading edge and was caught by Rajat Patidar at backward point. Jadeja then trapped Anderson (0) LBW as the tailender missed his lap sweep. Root remained unbeaten on 122 off 274 balls.

James Anderson is on the verge of 700 Test scalps

Anderson, who made his Test debut in May 2003, is third on the list of leading wicket-takers in the red-ball format. He went into the Ranchi Test with 696 wickets in 185 matches. With the wicket of Rohit, he is now just three wickets short of completing 700 Test scalps.

Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne are the only two bowlers to have claimed more wickets than Anderson in the Test format. Muralitharan retired with 800 wickets from 133 matches, while Warne claimed 708 scalps from 145 games.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App