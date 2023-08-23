Will Team India make any changes to their playing XI for the 3rd T20I vs Ireland?

Team India will take on Ireland at The Village in Dublin on Wednesday, August 23 in the third and final T20I of the series. The game will effectively be a dead rubber as the Men in Blue clinched the series by winning the first two matches.

India beat Ireland by 2 runs (D/L method) in the opening T20I in a rain-marred encounter. They then came up with a clinical performance to seal the series with a 33-run win in the second match. With the series in the bag, the Men in Blue can look to experiment a bit and give players who haven’t featured in the first two games a chance in the third T20I.

The Men in Blue have been open to experimentation in recent times even in must-win games. However, that is unlikely to happen this time. Speaking ahead of the third T20I, India’s coach for the tour, Sitanshu Kotak, stated that since fast bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna are returning from injury, they need more game time.

“They were at the National Cricket Academy for their RTPs (return to play) and strength and all. They are very smart; they never looked like they did not get a game, or were out of practice. They looked ready in practice," Kotak said.

“It is just that these guys need more game time before the World Cup. They will get three games in this series and (also) a few matches in the Asia Cup,” he added.

Elaborating further on the possibility of changes in the playing XI for the final T20I of the series against Ireland, he commented:

“We will discuss the team, but if there is a possibility of giving them an opportunity, we will give."

Bumrah-led Team India went into the first two T20Is of the series with the same playing XI.

“Do not think you can change a player technically during a series” - India coach on Tilak Varma

Young Team India batter Tilak Varma made a sensational T20I debut in the series in West Indies. He was the leading run-getter for India with 173 runs from five games at an average of 57.67 and a strike rate of 140.65. However, he has registered scores of 0 and 1 in the two T20Is in Ireland.

Asked about his interaction with the left-hander, Kotak said that they spoke about mindset and shot selection.

“He just wanted to practice. He talked about his mindset, his shot selection and it was a normal discussion on what I think and what his plans are. On tours, if anything, we talk more about tactics. He spoke about how to build his innings and how he should approach the last game,” the Indian coach explained.

“We do not speak much on technical aspects unless the player requires it and provided there is enough time. I do not think you can change a player technically during a series, within a week or two-three days,” he opined.

Varma will be part of the Asia Cup, having been named in the 17-member squad that was announced on Monday.