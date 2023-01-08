"Winning this series was very important for Team India" - Kamran Akmal on Hardik and Pandya's T20I series victory over Sri Lanka 

Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal praised Team India for their stunning 2-1 T20I series victory over Sri Lanka at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday, January 7.

Akmal claimed that the Men in Blue would gain a lot of confidence from the series victory. He stated that Sri Lanka have been impressive in T20Is in the recent past, pointing out their title-winning campaign at last year's Asia Cup.

The 40-year-old also noted that Hardik Pandya and Co. managed to trump the Sri Lankan side even though they were playing with a new-look team. Akmal made these remarks while speaking on his YouTube channel.

"Winning this series was very important for Team India," he said. "Sri Lanka had a complete team, given that these same players were there when they won the Asia Cup and also at the T20 World Cup. The Sri Lankan side have won against many top teams, including India, in the recent past.

"They managed to win against strong opposition, despite going in with a new captain and a lot of youngsters. They played fearless cricket and were spot-on with their plans."

Notably, the three-match series between the two Asian nations proved to be a closely contested affair. The third fixture promised to be an enthralling one, considering the series was level at 1-1.

However, the Hardik Pandya-led side dominated the series decider, clinching a comprehensive 91-run victory to seal the series. Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 112 to take his team to a total of 228.

Sri Lanka failed to put up a strong fight during the run chase, getting bundled out for 137.

"While they were under pressure, they handled it well" - Kamran Akmal on Team India batters

Kamran Akmal also shed light on the underwhelming performances of the Indian batters in the first two matches of the T20I series. He, however, commended them for making amends in the all-important third match.

He stated that the batters did an exceptional job under pressure in the crucial tie. Akmal mentioned that building partnerships at crucial junctures helped the hosts secure victory in the must-win affair.

"We saw how the Indian batters failed to score big in the first two fixtures," he added. "However, they were able to turn things around in the crucial third T20I. While they were under pressure, they handled it well, stitching together important partnerships."

Following the completion of the T20I rubber, the two Asian nations will now battle it out against each other in a three-match ODI series. The series opener is set to be played in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

