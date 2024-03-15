"With Dhoni Bhai, you never know"- Ambati Rayudu on whether MS Dhoni himself would be Rayudu's middle order replacement in IPL 2024

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu doesn't feel Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni will promote himself to No.4 in the IPL 2024 season. Rayudu called it quits from IPL after Chennai's triumph over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final in 2023 and the Super Kings will need to fill that void.

On being asked whether Dhoni would promote himself in Rayudu's past position, the former CSK batter claimed that the legendary skipper could take a punt on a youngster instead.

Here's what Ambati Rayudu told reporters in an event on Star Sports:

"With Dhoni Bhai, you never know. But knowing him and knowing what happened in the last few seasons, I am sure he will promote a youngster there. He might promote himself up a number or two, but not in the top order."

The Super Kings shelled a whopping INR 14 crore for the services of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell in the IPL 2024 auction. It seems like he could be the frontrunner as a direct replacement for Rayudu in Chennai's playing XI.

Ambati Rayudu couldn't have asked for a better end to his IPL career

Ambati Rayudu played a stupendous cameo during the IPL 2023 final to help CSK win a record-equalling fifth IPL title. He scored 19 runs off just eight balls in a knock that included a boundary and two crucial sixes. The way he took Mohit Sharma apart brought Chennai back in the rain-affected chase after they lost a few wickets.

Although Rayudu couldn't finish the game for his team, CSK found another hero in Ravindra Jadeja. With ten runs needed off the final two deliveries, Jadeja smashed a six followed by a boundary to send the Chennai fans into delirium.

After the win, Rayudu was understandably emotional. He remains the only player alongside Rohit Sharma to win a total of six IPL titles.