"With my thyroid, there was a thing" - Fakhar Zaman breaks silence on retirement rumors after 2025 Champions Trophy exit

Pakistan top-order batter Fakhar Zaman has opened up on rumors about his retirement following their unceremonious exit from Champions Trophy 2025. The left-handed batter has strongly denied any claims about walking away from the game but reckons he could take time to return amid health issues.

Zaman found himself out of the ongoing Champions Trophy after the first game of the tournament (against New Zealand) due to a lower back injury that he sustained while trying to prevent a boundary in the opening over of the innings. The 34-year-old did bat in that match but looked in visible discomfort and labored himself to 24 off 41 deliveries.

Speaking on PCB digital, Zaman said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"I heard about this [retirement rumours] a lot and even my friends messaged me about it, but there's nothing to it. The ODI format is my favourite format. Yes with my thyroid, there was a thing that I could take more time getting back into it. But I want to play T20s, ODIs, even Tests again. As far as my comeback is concerned, I spoke to the doctor and I can start playing cricket again within the month."

The veteran opening batter had hoped to replicate his 2017 Champions Trophy heroics this year; however, it wasn't to be. It was in the 2017 edition that the opener announced his arrival at the highest level, as he smashed a match-winning 114 in the final at The Oval against India and helped Pakistan win by 180 runs.

"Strike rate does matter" - Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Pakistan struggling in both games of the Champions Trophy due to the southpaw not opening, he stressed on taking chances, especially when the situation demands. In the same interview, he said:

"The biggest thing is the situation. If you are chasing 150-200 runs you go in with a different mindset and if you are chasing 350, you have a different mindset. But strike rate does matter, especially these days. And you have to play risky cricket. Cricket has become so fast-scoring, all teams come with that plan. If you take risks, you can score runs, although yes, you can also lose your wicket doing that."

With the defending champions out of the eight-team tournament, they will square off against Bangladesh in their final group game on Thursday.

