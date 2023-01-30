“With WPL, there can be no better icing on the cake” – Danish Kaneria after Shafali Verma-led India Women win U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has hailed Shafali Verma-led India, who won the inaugural edition of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. The Women in Blue defeated the England U19 team by seven wickets to be crowned champions. A clinical bowling performance previously helped India bundle out England for 68 runs in the summit clash.

Kaneria believes there can be no better time for the Women’s Premier League (WPL). He said:

“Amazing to see that India Women are rising high. With WPL, there can be no better icing on the cake.”

The veteran also pointed out a stunning catch by Archana Devi in the final.

“Oh my god! Archana Devi took an amazing catch. She dived at short cover to complete the catch.”

She takes a stunner of a catch to dismiss Ryana MacDonald Gay.



“It was tears of joy” – Danish Kaneria on Shafali Verma

Kaneria credited Shafali Verma for guiding India to U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. He said:

“Shafali Verma was crying when India Women lost to Australia Women [in Commonwealth Games final], but today it was tears of joy. Outstanding team.”

Shafali expressed gratitude as the Women in Blue won the tournament. She said:

“The way all the girls are performing and backing each other, so happy. Incredible feeling. Thanks to the staff, the way they have been backing us every day and telling us that we are here for the cup and because of them we are here.

"All thanks to them. The players have been backing me a lot. Thanks to BCCI for giving me this beautiful team and really happy for winning the cup.”

She has now set her eyes on winning the T20 World Cup 2023 for India Women next month.

“No, definitely not (when asked if this is the only Cup she's gonna pick up this season in South Africa).”

The India Women’s senior team, under Harmanpreet Kaur, will begin their T20 World Cup 2023 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Cape Town on Sunday, February 12.

