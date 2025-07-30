"Without him, this attack lacks that zip" - Sanjay Bangar on England's issues ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India player Sanjay Bangar has highlighted England's bowling issues heading into the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He opined that the hosts' attack would lack the required zip if Ben Stokes is unable to bowl in the series decider.

The fifth and final Test between India and England will be played at The Oval from Thursday, July 31, onwards. Stokes, who suffered a leg injury while batting in England's first innings of the fourth Test in Manchester, didn't bowl on Day 4 and bowled only 11 overs on the final day of that game.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan,' Bangar was asked about England's issues heading into the fifth Test.

"It all depends on whether Ben Stokes is available to bowl or not. He did bowl in a limited or restrained manner in the last Test match. I think without him, this attack lacks that zip. That is amply proven by the fact that he is still their highest wicket-taker," he responded.

The former India all-rounder pointed out that Jofra Archer hasn't looked as threatening against right-handers as against left-handers.

"If he is not bowling, the Indian team has a great chance because none of the other bowlers have looked that effective. Yes, there is a threat of Jofra Archer, but once the right-handers come, he looks a totally different bowler than when he is bowling to the left-handers," Bangar observed.

With 17 scalps at an average of 25.23 in eight innings, Ben Stokes is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Jofra Archer has accounted for nine dismissals at an average of 28.67 in the two Tests he has played.

"Chris Woakes hasn't been hurrying the batters" - Sanjay Bangar on the other England seamers ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Chris Woakes hasn't been at his best with the new ball. [P/C: Getty]

In the same interaction, Sanjay Bangar noted that while Chris Woakes (10 wickets at an average of 52.80 in four Tests) hasn't looked too potent, Brydon Carse (nine wickets at an average of 60.88 in four Tests) seemed tired in the Manchester Test.

"Chris Woakes hasn't been hurrying the batters. Even though swing has been missing, he is not even hurrying the batters. I think that is going to take a toll. The very fact that Carse has also played all the four Test matches and potentially the fifth one as well, he looked a little bit jaded in the first innings of the Manchester Test. Those are encouraging signs," he said.

The former India batting coach added that Shubman Gill and company could post a massive total if Ben Stokes doesn't bowl, which would put immense pressure on the English batters.

"From a distance, you think that if Stokes is not bowling, you might pile up a huge score and dismiss the fragile English batting when it comes under pressure. If you compare what India did at Manchester to what England were asked to do at Edgbaston, where they just had to bat four sessions, I think they crumbled," Bangar observed.

India played out 143 overs in their second innings to draw the Manchester Test. On the flip side, England were bowled out in just 68.1 overs in their second innings of the second Test in Birmingham, losing the game by a mammoth 336 runs.

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

