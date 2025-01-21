“Without him, the playing XI is incomplete” - Former Pakistan cricketer hails Indian star ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has praised India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The marquee ICC event will be played in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 onwards.

Talking on his YouTube channel 'Catch And Bat with Kamran Akmal,' the 43-year-old opined that Pandya was India's most important player. Revealing that the 31-year-old was his favorite, Akmal said the Indian team was incomplete without him.

The former Pakistan cricketer also hailed Hardik Pandya for his ability to contribute in both the departments and finish games for the country.

"The main player in the Indian team, without whom the playing XI is incomplete, is Hardik Pandya. He is my favorite, he is remarkable with the bat and the ball. He finishes games as well," Kamran said (via Times of India).

Pandya's all-round ability to contribute crucial overs with the ball, coupled with his hard-hitting with the bat, add to the balance of the Indian team in the white-ball setup. As the Men in Blue aim for another ICC triumph, his role will be important in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina also recently spoke about Hardik's importance in the team. Speaking on Star Sports Press Room, Raina said the Indian all-rounder will play the most important role in the Champions Trophy.

"The most important role will be Hardik Pandya's--when he bowls and whether he bowls in tandem with Kuldeep Yadav," Raina said.

Hardik Pandya is in India's squad for white-ball series against England

Hardik Pandya has been picked in India's squads for the white-ball series against England. Before the Champions Trophy, the Men in Blue host England in a five-match T20I and a three-match ODI series. Pandya is part of the squads for both.

While he last played a T20I match in November 2024, his last ODI appearance came during the 2023 World Cup.

The star all-rounder will be keen to make use of the matches against England to get in shape and prepare for the Champions Trophy. He played a vital role for India in the 2023 World Cup, where they reached the final, and also in the 2024 T20 World Cup, which they won.

Being a fast-bowling all-rounder, Pandya's performance will be crucial to India's chances at the 2025 Champions Trophy.

