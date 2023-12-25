"Wo drop ho jata hai" - Parthiv Patel responds after being trolled for comments on KL Rahul

Former India keeper-batter Parthiv Patel has expressed his apprehensions over KL Rahul being handed wicketkeeping duties for the side's upcoming Boxing Day Test against South Africa.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Patel suggested that India should not pick a part-time keeper but rather give the nod to someone who keeps wickets regularly in domestic cricket.

He wrote:

"India’s test match wicketkeeper should be someone who is keeping regularly in ranji trophy or first class cricket."

Patel was trolled by many for his comments, with one user even targeting him for his poor performance with the gloves during India's tour of South Africa in 2018. Responding to a tweet that questioned his wicketkeeping skills, Patel cheekily wrote:

"to wo drop ho jata hai…" (then he would get dropped)

It is worth mentioning that Parthiv Patel replaced an injured Wriddhiman Saha in India's playing XI for the second Test of the three-match series of India's tour of South Africa in 2018. He received flak for dropping Dean Elgar's catch in the second innings.

"He has prepared well for the past 5-6 months" - Rahul Dravid on KL Rahul being India's keeper in South Africa Test series

After having kept wickets for India in white-ball formats, KL Rahul is set to play the same role in red-ball cricket as well with the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa.

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, India head coach Rahul Dravid hinted that Rahul is likely to be the keeper in the Test series opener. Speaking to reporters, he said:

"It is a different challenge and an exciting one for him (KL Rahul). With Ishan not being available this opportunity came up. We have a couple of keepers to choose from. Rahul is very confident and keen on giving it a go. We do understand that it's not something he has probably done often. That's certainly tough to keep wickets for 50 overs and bat as well. It takes a lot out of your body. He has prepared well for the past 5-6 months. There won't be as much spin bowling here as it will be pace and that will ease him into his role."

The first Test between India and South Africa will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26 to 30.

