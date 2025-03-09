"Wo India ka jhanda gaadne Pakistan chale kya?"- Top 10 funny memes after India win 2025 Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan

Team India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the 2025 Champions Trophy final on Sunday (March 9) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. As a result, the Men in Blue lifted the prestigious Champions Trophy for the third time in cricket history.

After opting to bat first, New Zealand posted a respectable total of 251/7 in 50 overs. Daryl Mitchell (63), Rachin Ravindra (37), Glenn Phillips (34), and Michael Bracewell (53*) performed decently, while others failed to make significant contributions. Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each for India, while Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja picked up one each.

Rohit Sharma then set the tone for the chase with a brilliant knock of 76 (83) but perished without seeing the team through. New Zealand made a comeback in the middle overs with some tight spells from their spinners. Shreyas Iyer (48) and KL Rahul (34*) played sensibly after Rohit's departure and helped India get over the line.

Fans enjoyed the thrilling 2025 Champions Trophy final on Sunday and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Wo India ka jhanda gaadne Pakistan chale kya? (Shall we go to Pakistan to hoist the India flag?)

"To get that result in the end was very satisfying" - India captain Rohit Sharma after winning the 2025 Champions Trophy

At the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma reflected on his team's title-winning campaign, saying that winning the title has been a very satisfying experience. It is worth noting the Men in Blue have now won two ICC titles in a row. Last year, India won the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

Rohit said:

"Firstly I want to appreciate everyone who came in and supported us. It's not our home ground but they made it our home ground. To get that result in the end was very satisfying. Not just this game but right from the beginning, our spinners from the start stuck to their plans. We do understand their strengths and played that to our advantage. In terms of bowling we were very consistent."

He continued:

"Varun has got something different about him. When we are playing on a pitch like this, we want batters to force on him. He didn't start off but when he played against New Zealand and got five wickets we wanted to maximize his talent. He has great quality and luckily for us it came good at different times. Absolutely very very grateful, we really appreciate the support and getting behind the team."

It is the second ICC trophy win for Rohit Sharma as captain in nine months.

