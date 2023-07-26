Woman arrested for trying to extort ₹40 lakh from Yuvraj Singh's mother

Gurugram police arrested a woman on Tuesday, July 25, for reportedly demanding money from Yuvraj Singh's mother, Shabnam Singh, by threatening to tarnish the family's reputation by filing a bogus complaint.

Hema Kaushik was hired by Shabman in 2022 as a caregiver for Yuvraj's brother, Zorawar Singh, who has been suffering from depression for the past few years. However, she was sacked after just 20 days for being unprofessional, as per the complaint filed by the cricket star's mother at the DLF Phase 1 police station.

Shabman mentioned that Kaushik demanded ₹40 lakh from the family by threatening them with a false case earlier this year in May. The police laid a trap to arrest the accused, and she was caught while accepting ₹5 lakh from Shabman at a mall in Gurugram.

Yuvraj Singh will return to cricketing action with US Masters T10 League 2023

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh will be seen back on the cricket field, much to the delight of his fans. The southpaw is set to feature in the upcoming inaugural edition of the US Masters T10 League 2023

The tournament is scheduled to commence on August 18 and the final will be played on August 27. Yuvraj will ply his trade for the New Jersey Legends. He will be joined by his World Cup-winning teammates, Gautam Gambhir and Yusuf Pathan.

The other Indian stars who are part of the squad include RP Singh, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Bipul Sharma, and Abhimanyu Mithun.

Atlanta Fire, California Knights, Morrisville Unity, New Jersey Legends, New York Warriors, and Texas Chargers are the six teams that will battle it out for the championship trophy in the first season.

New Jersey Legends squad for US Masters T10 League 2023

Squad: Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Yusuf Pathan, Liam Plunkett, Albie Morkel, Naman Ojha, Jesse Ryder, Chris Barnwell, Stuart Binny, RP Singh, Bipul Sharma, Craig Mcmillan, Tim Ambrose, Rajesh Bishnoi, Abhimanyu Mithun, and Monty Panesar.