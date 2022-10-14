Women's Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets: Updated Standings after Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 2

Hobart Hurricanes Women kicked off their Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022-23 campaign with a convincing win over Sydney Thunder Women on Friday, October 14. The Hurricanes trumped the hosts by 19 runs at the Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney.

Asked to bat first, Hobart lost skipper Elyse Villani in the fifth over of the innings. However, Lizelle Lee steadied the ship from one end, scoring 25 off 27 balls, which included two sixes and a boundary.

Although Lee got out in the ninth over, Rachel Trenaman (31) and Mignon Du Preez (33) stitched together a 49-run stand for the third wicket to put the Hobart Hurricanes Women in the driver's seat.

Sydney bowled well in the final overs to restrict their opponents to 125 despite a late flourish from Heather Graham (17* off 15).

In response, Molly Strano gave her side a perfect start, dismissing the dangerous Tammy Beaumont in the third over. Phoebe Litchfield (25) and wicketkeeper-batter Tahlia Wilson (26) played their part but couldn't take the side over the line. The Thunder fell nine runs short, ending at 106/9 in their 20 overs.

Strano and Graham starred with the ball for the Hobart Hurricanes Women, picking up three wickets apiece. Nicola Carey also made significant contributions with the ball, scalping two wickets as the Hurricanes began their WBBL campaign with a win.

WBBL 2022 Most Runs List

Ellyse Perry led her from the front with the bat.

Ellyse Perry, who led her side from the front in the WBBL opener, is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament. She played a match-winning knock of 55 off 48 deliveries to help her side gun down 142 runs with one ball to spare.

Sydney Sixers Women's Erin Burns sits second in the chart for the most runs with 50 runs in one match at a strike rate of 135.14. She played a crucial knock of 50 runs as her side staged an epic chase on the opening day of WBBL 2022.

Georgia Redmayne, who was the highest run-scorer for Brisbane Heat Women against Sydney Sixers Women, is currently third in the list of highest run-scorers. She played a handy knock of 49 runs to help her side put up a daunting total on the board, but it was not enough to seal a win.

WBBL 2022 Most Wickets List

Hobart Hurricanes Women's Heather Graham leads the most wickets list in WBBL.

Heather Graham was one of the chief architects as Hobart Hurricanes Women trumped Sydney Thunder Women's in their WBBL opener. After playing a cameo with the bat, she returned with figures of 3/15 in her four overs to help her side defend the total. She is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing WBBL.

Graham's teammate Molly Strano, who also picked up three wickets in their first game, is second in the chart for most wickets. She bowled exceptionally well in the powerplay before coming back to clean up the tail.

Weber Women's Big Bash League @WBBL



In her 100th WBBL game today, Nicola Carey became just the third player to reach 100 wickets and 1000 runs



#WBBL08 The WBBL double!In her 100th WBBL game today, Nicola Carey became just the third player to reach 100 wickets and 1000 runs The WBBL double!In her 100th WBBL game today, Nicola Carey became just the third player to reach 100 wickets and 1000 runs 👏#WBBL08 https://t.co/k9zsearHmq

Maitlan Brown, who starred with the ball for Sydney Sixers Women, is third in the list. She returned with figures of 3/18 in three overs and will hope to keep the momentum going in the coming games.

