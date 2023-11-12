Women's Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 37

Perth Scorchers overtook Sydney Thunder atop the Women's Big Bash League standings after Beth Mooney hit her third WBBL century. They have 14 points in ten games with a net run rate of 1.364. The Thunder are second with 13 points and a net run rate of 0.7 17.

Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat remain as it is. Both have 12 points in nine games, but Adelaide are ahead on net run rate (0.916- 0.004).

Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes are fifth and sixth respectively. The Sixers have a NRR of -0.056, while the Hurricanes have -1.229.

Melbourne are seventh with six ponts following their recent win against the Renegades, who are bottom with two points, winning only one of their 10 Women's Big Bash League games.

Perth overtake Thunder for first spot; Melbourne Stars register crucial win in Women's Big Bash League

Perth Scorchers registered a dominant 42-run win over Sydney Thunder in their last Women's Big Bash League game. Put to bat first, the Scorchers scored 159-4, with wicketkeeper Beth Mooney scoring her third WBBL century off 61 balls at a strike rate of 165.57.

Except for Hannah Darlington, who picked up two wickets at an economy of 6.5, the rest of Sydney’s bowlers were mediocre. In their chase, the Thunder faltered, managing only 117 in their 20 overs. Phoebe Litchfield was the highest run scorer with 45 off 38 at a strike rate of 108.42.

The Perth bowlers sizzled, especially Amy Louise Edgar, who came out all guns blazing and scalped three wickets at an economy of 4.5. Chloe Ainsworth and captain Sophie Devine contributed two wickets each as the team went top of the standings.

Melbourne, meanwhile, registered a close-fought win against the Melbourne Renegades. Batting first the Stars made 144-5. Captain Lanning hit 67* off 49 at a strike rate of 136.73.

In their chase, Renegades fell short by four runs. Harmanpreet Kaur made 37 off 39 but was pretty slow, with a strike rate of a mere 94.87. Hayley Matthews made 32 off 22 balls at a strike rate of 145.45.

Annabel Sutherland was the star for the Stars with four wickets at an economy of 7.20.