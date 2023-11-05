Women's Big Bash League 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers (Updated) ft Katie Mack and Ashleigh Gardner

Sydney Sixers Women secured a seven-wicket win against Melbourne Renegades Women in the 25th match of WBBL 2023. In the 26th clash, Adelaide Strikers Women defeated Perth Scorchers Women by six wickets.

After being asked to bat first, Melbourne Renegades posted a below-par total of 104 runs in 19.5 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur was the standout batter for the Renegades with 47 off 40, including seven boundaries.

Captain Ellyse Perry took a five-wicket haul for Sydney Sixers. Medium pacer Lauren Cheatle and left-arm spinner Linsey Smith took two wickets apiece, with Ashleigh Gardner picking up a wicket.

In response, Sydney Sixers lost Maitlan Brown and Ashleigh Gardner for ducks in the second over. However, skipper Perry (44*) and Erin Burns (32) kept their side in the race. Chloe Tryon's 26* off 13 balls was crucial in lifting the net run rate for Sixers. They sealed the deal in just 15.3 overs.

In the following game, Perth Scorchers won the toss and elected to bat first. Scorchers' captain Sophie Devine's 28-run knock and Maddy Darke's 31 provided a solid platform. Nat Sciver-Brunt smacked a 53-run knock and Amy Jones supported her with a 33-run knock as they reached 165/7 in 20 overs.

Leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington was the standout bowler for the Strikers with a three-fer.

In reply, opener Katie Mack was extremely positive with the bat, scoring 71 runs off 52 balls, including nine boundaries. Captain Tahlia McGrath backed her with a 22-ball 30, and Bridget Patterson also contributed 35 runs to the team's total.

During the death overs, Danielle Gibson played a crucial unbeaten knock of 16 runs off seven balls, guiding the Strikers to a last-ball victory. Sophie Devine and Amy Edgar were the only wicket-takers for the Scorchers in the match.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers of Women’s Big Bash League 2023:

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Adelaide Strikers opener Katie Mack has been on fire this season, delivering an outstanding 71-run knock against the Scorchers. She has risen four positions in the rankings and now occupies the top spot with 292 runs from seven innings at an average of 41.71.

Brisbane Heat opener Grace Harris has slipped down to the second spot with 258 runs from six innings. Sydney Sixers skipper Ellyse Perry has shown consistent run-scoring prowess, accumulating 247 runs in six innings and securing the third position in the rankings.

Sydney Thunder's Chamari Athapaththu occupies the fourth rank with 246 runs from five innings. Perth Scorchers batters Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney are fifth and sixth with 239 and 220 runs, respectively.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Ashleigh Gardner, the Sixers all-rounder, has consistently been amongst the wickets in the ongoing tournament, picking up 13 in seven innings. Sixers medium pacer Lauren Cheatle showcased her skill by taking two wickets against the Renegades, propelling her to the second rank with 13 scalps.

Strikers bowlers Amanda Wellington and Megan Schutt settled with the third and fourth spots, having grabbed 12 and 11 wickets, respectively.

Scorchers medium pacer Amy Louise Edgar's one wicket against the Strikers helped her move up to the fifth position with 11 wickets.