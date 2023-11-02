Women's Big Bash League 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder (Updated) ft Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner

Sydney Thunder Women secured a 37-run victory against Melbourne Renegades Women in the 19th match of WBBL 2023. Junction Oval in Melbourne hosted this encounter.

Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and elected to bat first. Their top four batters posted 25-plus scores to guide the team to 190/5 in 20 overs. Captain Heather Knight was the top-scorer with 52 runs off 31 balls, featuring seven fours and one six.

Part-time spinner Harmanpreet Kaur was the star bowler for Melbourne Renegades with a two-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Georgia Wareham, Sarah Coyte, and George Prestwidge bagged a wicket apiece.

During the chase, Melbourne Renegades Women faltered badly, losing wickets at regular intervals. Opener Tammy Beaumont smacked a 29-ball 37-run knock with five fours, but in vain.

In the death overs, Sarah Coyte tried her best to take the side over the line with her 30-run knock off 20 balls, but that wasn't enough as Renegades fell short of the target by 37 runs. Medium pacer Hannah Darlington bagged a four-wicket haul for Sydney Thunder with Marizanne Kapp taking two wickets.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers of Women’s Big Bash League 2023:

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Brisbane Heat opener Grace Harris has amassed 257 runs from five innings to maintain her leading spot on the run-scoring charts. Sydney Sixers all-rounder Ellyse Perry has accumulated 189 runs from four matches to secure the second rank.

Sydney Thunder all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu has smacked 177 runs in four innings at an average of 44.25 to make it to the third position. Adelaide Strikers opener Katie Mack has scored 171 runs at an average of 34.2 to hold on to the fourth spot.

Sydney Thunder middle-order batter Phoebe Litchfield has racked up 167 runs from four innings to bag the fifth rank on the charts.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sydney Sixers deputy skipper Ashleigh Gardner has scalped 10 wickets from five innings to secure the top spot on the bowling charts. Perth Scorchers medium pacer Amy Edgar has bagged nine scalps and is ranked second.

Adelaide Strikers pacer Megan Schutt holds on to the third position, having picked up nine wickets. Melbourne Stars medium pacer Annabel Sutherland has scalped nine wickets to occupy the fourth rank.

With nine wickets, Heat spinner Jess Jonassen settled on the fifth spot with an average of 16.44.