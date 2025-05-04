  • home icon
Women's County Championship T20 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

By Sportz Connect
Modified May 04, 2025 21:56 IST
Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Sophie Ecclestone (Images via Getty)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Sophie Ecclestone (Images via Getty)

The England Cricket Board (ECB) will host the Women’s County Championship T20 from May 5 to 26. A total of 37 teams are taking part in the inaugural season of the women’s domestic T20 competition.

The teams are divided into three divisions, with Tier 1 consisting of Durham, Essex, Hampshire, Lancashire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset, Surrey, and Warwickshire

Tier 2 has the presence of Derbyshire, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent, Leicestershire, Middlesex, Northamptonshire, Sussex, Worcestershire, and Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, Tier 3 boasts of teams like Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Cheshire, Cornwall, Cumbria, Devon, Dorset, Herefordshire, Hertfordshire, Huntingdonshire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Northumberland, Oxfordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Suffolk, and Wiltshire.

The competition will witness the three rounds of action taking place before the knockout stage kicks in. The top eight teams across all tiers will participate in the quarterfinal, followed by semi-final and final on May 26. It is worth noting that there will be at least two teams from Tiers 2 or 3 in the quarterfinal.

Prominent players like Suzie Bates, Heather Knight, Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophie Ecclestone, Nat Sciver-Brunt will participate in the tournament. It will be interesting to see how the tournament fares in terms of providing exposure to young players, who are looking to progress in their professional careers.

Moreover, the tournament will serve as a crucial preparation for the upcoming Women's T20 Blast, which is set to take place from May 30.

Women's County Championship T20 2025: Telecast channel list

The live telecast of Women's County Championship T20 2025 will be available on the BBC TV for viewers in England. Meanwhile, there will be no telecast on any of the TV channels in India.

Women's County Championship T20 2025: Live Streaming Details

The tournament will be available to stream live on the FanCode app and website in India. On the other hand, England viewers can hop on to the BBC Sport website to enjoy the live action.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
