Women's ODI Tri-Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Sri Lanka will host India and South Africa in a tri-nation ODI series from April 27 to May 11. All seven games of the series will be played at the R.Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

The series will follow a double round-robin format, where each team play the other twice. The top two teams after the group stage will contest in the final. Chamari Athapaththu, Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvaardt will lead Sri Lanka, India and South Africa, respectively.

Harshitha Samarawickrama and Inoka Ranaweera will play a key role for the home side, while Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma's experience might prove to be vital for the Indian team. Suné Luus and Chloe Tryon will be crucial contributors for the Proteas side.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the tri-nation series.

Women's ODI Tri-Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, April 27

1st ODI: Sri Lanka vs India, 10am

Tuesday, April 29

2nd ODI: India vs South Africa, 10am

Friday, May 2

3rd ODI: Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 10am

Sunday, May 4

4th ODI: Sri Lanka vs India, 10am

Wednesday, May 7

5th ODI: South Africa vs India, 10am

Friday, May 9

6th ODI: Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 10am

Sunday, May 11

Final: TBD vs TBD, 10am

Women's ODI Tri-Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

For the viewers in Sri Lanka, the series will be telecast on ThePapare 2 channel on Dialog Television. They can also stream the game live on ThePapare.com website and Dialog VIU App.

Meanwhile, Indian viewers can watch the games on the FanCode app and website. The official YouTube channel of Sri Lanka Cricket will also cover the game, which will make it easily accessible for fans in South Africa.

Women's ODI Tri-Series 2025: Full Squads

Sri Lanka

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hasini Perera, Piumi Wathsala, Manudi Nanayakkara, Dewmi Vihanga, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Fernando, Hansima Karunaratne, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulsuriya.

India

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Tejal Hasabnis, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay.

South Africa

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit, Chloé Tryon.

