Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, Australia Women vs South Africa Women Final: Who won yesterday's match?

Australia beat South Africa by 19 runs in Sunday’s (February 26) ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final at Newlands, Cape Town. With the win, the Aussies won their sixth T20 World Cup title and their third in a row.

Batting first after winning the toss, Australia put up an impressive 156/6 on the board as Beth Mooney top-scored with 74 not out off 53 balls. Laura Wolvaardt (61 off 48) led South Africa’s response. However, she found no support as the Aussie bowlers stifled the hosts and held them to 137/6.

Defending 156, Australia kept things extremely tight in the first few overs. The pressure of dot balls got the better of Tazmin Brits (10), who miscued Darcie Brown to mid-on. Marizanne Kapp looked good again, but was dismissed for 11, trying to slog Ashleigh Gardner.

There was more trouble in store for South Africa as skipper Sune Luus (2) was run-out following a complete miscommunication with Wolvaardt.

However, Wolvaardt kept the Proteas’ slim hopes alive. She slapped Tahlia McGrath for a six over deep midwicket and then slammed Georgia Wareham for another maximum.

The opener and Chloe Tryon (25 off 23) added 55 for the fourth wicket to give the chasing side some momentum. However, Megan Schutt trapped Wolvaardt right in front of the stumps with a full and straight delivery as the set batter looked to heave one across the line.

Tryon struck Jess Jonassen for a six down the ground before being cleaned up by the left-arm spinner. Anneke Bosch was then run-out going for a non-existent run as South Africa’s chase lost steam.

Schutt and Gardner bowled two tight overs as Australia continued their domination in the T20 World Cup.

Beth Mooney half-century lifts Australia to 156/6

Beth Mooney guided Australia’s innings with an unbeaten 74 off 53 balls as the defending champions posted a competitive total on the board.

Batting first after winning the toss, the Aussies got off to a sedate start. Just when the opening pair was beginning to look dangerous, Marizanne Kapp sent back Alyssa Healy (18), including a false stroke off a short ball.

Gardner came in and took on the South African bowling. She slammed Nonkululeko Mlaba for consecutive fours and followed it up with two sixes off Nadine de Klerk.

Her cameo ended on 29 off 21 balls when she tried to go after left-arm spinner Chloe Tryon, but only managed to drag her lofted stroke as far as long-off.

At the other end, Mooney kept finding boundaries to keep the scoreboard moving. South Africa, however, struck another big blow as Nonkululeko Mlaba cleaned up Grace Harris (10), who missed her heave.

The hosts kept the pressure on Australia as Meg Lanning (10) pulled Kapp to deep square leg at the start of the 18th over.

Mooney reached her half-century in style, chipping Kapp over extra cover for four. She began the last over by whacking Shabnim Ismail for six and four. The Proteas pacer, however, hit back with the wickets of Ellyse Perry (7) and Georgia Wareham (0) to keep the Aussies to under 160.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match?

Mooney stood up in yet another World Cup final for Australia. Her unbeaten knock featured nine fours and a six. With the ball, Schutt, Gardner, Brown and Jonassen chipped in with one wicket each.

For South Africa, Ismail and Kapp picked up two scalps each. Wolvaardt gave the hosts hope in the chase with a fighting fifty.

Mooney was named Player of the Final for her fantastic batting performance, while Gardner was named Player of the Series.

