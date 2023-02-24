Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, England Women vs South Africa Women Semi-final 2: Who won yesterday's match?

South Africa Women beat England Women by six runs in yesterday’s (February 24) ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final at Newlands in Cape Town. With the victory, South Africa entered a World Cup final for the first time in their cricket history.

The hosts batted first and posted 164/4 thanks to half-centuries from Tazmin Brits (68 off 55) and Laura Wolvaardt (53 off 44). Ayabonga Khaka (4/29) and Shabnim Ismail (3/27) then shone with the ball, while Brits held on to four catches as England were held to 158/8.

Chasing 165, England Women got off to a terrific start as Danielle Wyatt (34 off 30) and Sophia Dunkley (28 off 16) added 53 for the first wicket in quick time. The boundaries kept coming at regular intervals for England from the start. In the fifth over bowled by Nonkululeko Mlaba, Dunkley slammed three consecutive fours as England raced to their fifty.

A double strike by Ismail in the last over of the powerplay, however, brought South Africa right back into the contest. Dunkley miscued her flick, while Alice Capsey (0) was bounced out, Brits taking a brilliant diving catch at midwicket.

England suffered another setback when the well-set Wyatt was dismissed by Khaka. She was caught at short fine leg trying to guide an off-pace delivery on the on-side. England skipper Heather Knight clubbed Chloe Tryon for a maximum to take her team past the 100-run mark. However, the wickets kept falling at the other end.

The reliable Nat Sciver-Brunt got into her 40s with three fours off Ismail in the 16th over. But she perished in the next over, toe-ending a big hit off Nadine de Klerk to long-on - Brits was the fielder yet again! South African pacer Khaka then claimed three wickets in the 18th over to completely derail England’s chase.

Amy Jones (two) hit one to cover, Sophie Ecclestone (one) sliced a catch in the same region, while Katherine Sciver-Brunt (0) was trapped in front of the stumps as she missed her flick shot.

England’s last hope went when skipper Knight (31) was knocked over by Ismail in the final over.

Brits, Wolvaardt fifties lift South Africa to 164/4

Batting first after winning the toss, South Africa got off to a cautious start, reaching 37/0 at the end of the powerplay. Wolvaardt slammed a six off Charlie Dean in the fifth over, but the boundaries did not flow from either end.

Wolvaardt brought up her fifty in the 14th over of the innings, dancing down the track and lofting Ecclestone inside out over cover for four. The England left-arm spinner, however, broke the opening stand in the same over.

She forced a leading edge off Wolvaardt as the batter attempted to work the delivery on the leg side. Brits then got a move on and clobbered Sarah Glenn for two sixes and a four in the 15th over, also bringing up her half-century in the process.

Brits’ fine knock ended when she perished in the deep, trying to take on Lauren Bell. Ecclestone dismissed Tryon (three) and Nadine de Klerk (0) in the penultimate over to hurt South Africa’s momentum. However, Marizanne Kapp (27* off 13) slammed Katherine Sciver-Brunt for three fours in the last over to take her team past 160.

England Women vs South Africa Women: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match?

South African opener Wolvaardt scored a defiant half-century, featuring in a 96-run first-wicket stand. Brits upped the ante for the team with the bat, while also taking four catches on the field. Kapp played a superb cameo, which gave the bowlers the cushion of some vital extra runs.

For England, Ecclestone was outstanding again, registering figures of 3/22. Nat Sciver, Knight, and Wyatt played impressive knocks, but none of them carried on to take England past the finish line.

Brits was named Player of the Match for her superb effort with the bat and in the field as well.

