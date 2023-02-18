India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur has become the most capped T20I player across men’s and women’s cricket. With her 149th T20I appearance, she has now eclipsed India men's captain Rohit Sharma (148 games) to script history.

Harmanpreet achieved the landmark when she took the field against England Women on Saturday in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. New Zealand’s Suzie Bates is placed third in the overall list of most appearances in T20Is.

It’s worth mentioning that Harmanpreet is also the most successful women’s captain in T20Is. She has won 53 out of 93 T20Is at a win percentage of 60.11. Former India captain MS Dhoni is placed second among men's and women’s captains with 41 wins in 72 games.

The 33-year-old recently guided India Women to wins against Pakistan Women and West Indies Women. She will now look to make it a hat-trick of wins against England Women in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

The Women in Blue are chasing their maiden title, having ended up as runners-up in the tournament's last edition.

As far as the match is concerned, England were 119/4 after 16.4 overs, with Natalie Sciver (50*) and Amy Jones (26*) at the crease. For India, Renuka Singh scalped three wickets, while Shikha Pandey scalped one.

Harmanpreet Kaur favorite to lead Mumbai Indians in WPL 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur, who was bought for Rs 1.8 crore by Mumbai Indians (MI), is the favorite to lead the franchise in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023).

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan We BUY our FIRST PLAYER!!!!!



Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur 🥳 We BUY our FIRST PLAYER!!!!!Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur 🥳

The WPL 2023 will be played at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai from March 4-26. MI will begin their campaign against the Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener on Saturday, March 4.

Mumbai Indians squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita, Sonam Yadav.

