Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings after Bangladesh vs Australia match (Updated)

Australia, on Tuesday, February 14, defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in a Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Group A match at the St. George's Park in Gqeberha. Georgia Wareham became the Player of the Match after she finished with figures of 4-0-20-3.

Nigar Sultana Joty’s 57-run knock helped Bangladesh post 107 for seven on the board. The Aussies chased down the target in 18.2 overs after Meg Lanning stayed unbeaten on 48.

Alyssa Healy on top of Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs list

Alyssa Healy is the new leading run-scorer of the World Cup after she displaced Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu from the top. Healy has scored 92 runs from two matches at an average of 46 and a strike-rate of 124.32, with a top score of 55 against New Zealand.

Healy’s teammate, Meg Lanning, is second on the list. The Australian captain has scored 89 runs from two matches at an average of 89 and a strike-rate of 108.53. Bangladesh’s Nigar Sultana Joty moved into the third spot after becoming the first batter from her country to score a half-century in Women’s T20 World Cups.

The left-handed Athapaththu, in the meantime, dropped down to the fourth spot after the matches on Tuesday.

Ashleigh Gardner on top of Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Most Wickets list

Updated list of wicket-takers in Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia’s Ash Gardner is the leading wicket-taker of the championship. The off-spinner has six wickets to her name at an excellent economy rate of 4.14. She was momentarily replaced by England's left-arm spinner, Sophie Ecclestone, but she found back her top spot after the game against Bangladesh.

Ecclestone also has six wickets, but Gardner has a better bowling average of 4.83. Sri Lanka’s Oshadi Ranasinghe and New Zealand’s Lea Tahuhu have five wickets apiece to their names. Inoka Ranaweera, Sarah Glenn, and Marufa Akter have picked up four wickets apiece.

