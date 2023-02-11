Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Chamari Athapaththu and Inoka Ranaweera lead charts - Updated after Match 1

Chamari Athapaththu’s Sri Lanka made a brilliant start to their campaign in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. On Friday (February 10), the Islanders beat hosts South Africa by three runs in a Group A game at Newlands in Cape Town.

After being put in to bat first, Sri Lanka put up a competitive score of 129-4. Captain Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne put on 86 runs for the second wicket off 63 balls.

South Africa, in response, were never in the chase, as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. With 13 runs needed off the last over, Nonkululeko Mlaba hit a four down the ground, but the hosts fell short eventually.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Left-handed batter Chamari Athapaththu is the leading run-scorer of the tournament after the match-winning knock she played on Friday at the Newlands. She has scored 68 runs at a strike rate of 136 and has shown that she's a force to be reckoned with in the shortest format of the game.

Vishmi Gunaratne, who captained Sri Lanka in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, is second in the list of run-scorers. The youngster scored 35 runs at a strike rate of 102.94. South African captain Sune Luus is third on the list with 28 runs, but her efforts couldn’t pay dividends for her team.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera is the leading wicket-taker after she picked up three wickets at a stupendous economy rate of 4.50. She finished with figures of 4-0-18-3 and bowled at an average and strike rate of 6 and 8 respectively.

Oshadi Ranasinghe and Sugandika Kumari picked up two wickets apiece for Sri Lanka in the opening game of the mega event.

