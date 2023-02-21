Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings after India vs Ireland match (Updated)

Harmanpreet Kaur’s India, on Monday, February 20, defeated Laura Delany’s Ireland by five runs (DLS Method) in a Group B match of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at St George’s Park.

With the win, India became the second team from their group after England to advance to the semis. Smriti Mandhana’s career-best score helped India post a target of 156 for Ireland to chase down.

Ireland scored 54 for the loss of two wickets in 8.2 overs when rain halted play once and for all. West Indies and Pakistan also failed to make their way through to the next round of the tournament.

Smriti Mandhana on top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Smriti Mandhana is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The left-handed batter has scored 149 runs from three matches at an average of 49.67 and a strike rate of 143.27, with a top score of 87 to show for her efforts. She replaced Australia’s Alyssa Healy at the top.

Healy has scored 146 runs from three games at an average of 73 and a strike-rate of 124.79 and didn’t play in the last game against South Africa due to injury.

New Zealand’s Suzie Bates, the West Indies’ Hayley Matthews, and India’s Richa Ghosh have scored 137, 130, and 122 runs, respectively.

Megan Schutt on top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Australia’s Megan Schutt is the leading wicket-taker of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up eight wickets.

New Zealand’s Lea Tahuhu also has eight wickets to her name, but her average of 11.88 is inferior to that of Schutt’s 9.75.

England’s Sophie Ecclestone, Pakistan’s Nashra Sandhu, India’s Renuka Singh, and Australia’s Ash Gardner have seven wickets apiece to their names.

Amelia Kerr, Georgia Wareham, Sarah Glenn, and Eden Carson have six wickets apiece.

