Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings after New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match (Updated)

Sophie Devine’s New Zealand defeated Chamari Athapaththu’s Sri Lanka by 102 runs in a Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Pool A match on Sunday, February 19, at Boland Park in Paarl. With the win, the White Ferns stayed in contention to make their way through to the playoffs.

If Bangladesh beat South Africa in their last Group game, New Zealand will make their way through to the semi-finals. Sri Lanka, in the meantime, won’t be able to qualify for the next round.

Alyssa Healy on top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Alyssa Healy of Australia is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-handed opening batter has notched 146 runs from three matches at an average of 73 and a strike-rate of 124.78 with two half-centuries and a top score of 55 to her name.

Healy missed the previous game against South Africa due to an injury and will be keen to play in the semi-finals. New Zealand’s Suzie Bates started her campaign with two ducks in a row, but she has moved to second in the table with 137 runs at an average of 45.66 with a top score of an unbeaten 81.

West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews has scored 130 runs with a top score of 66 not out. Richa Ghosh has scored 122 runs at a strike-rate of 141.86, but is yet to be dismissed.

Megan Schutt on top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Megan Schutt of Australia remains the leading wicket-taker of the World Cup. The right-arm pacer has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.57 with a four-wicket haul to her name.

New Zealand’s Lea Tahuhu also has eight wickets, but her average of 11.87 is less than Schutt’s 9.75. Sophie Ecclestone, Nashra Sandhu and Ashleigh Gardner have picked up seven wickets apiece.

