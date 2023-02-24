Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings after South Africa vs England match (Updated)

Sune Luus’ South Africa advanced to the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Friday, February 24, after beating Heather Knight’s England by six runs at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.

After setting a challenging target of 165 to chase down, they restricted England to 158 for eight. Ayobonga Khaka and Shabnim Ismail picked up four and three wickets, respectively.

Nat Sciver on top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs List

England’s Nat Sciver is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. She has scored 216 runs from five games at an average of 72 and a strike rate of 141.17, with two half-centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 81 against Pakistan to her name.

But she won’t have a chance to add to her tally as England aren’t a part of the tournament anymore.

South Africa’s Tazmin Brits, who became the Player of the Match in the semis, is second on the list. The right-hander has notched 176 runs from five games at an average of 44 and a strike-rate of 108.64.

Australia’s Alyssa Healy is third, having scored 171 runs from four games at an average of 57 and a strike rate of 119.58. Both Brits and Healy have great chances of finishing as the leading run-scorer.

Sophie Ecclestone on top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

World No. 1 Sophie Ecclestone has replaced Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner as the top wicket-taker of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

The left-arm spinner has 11 wickets to her name from five games at an incredible economy rate of 4.15. Her average of 7.54 showed that batters found it tough to score runs off of her.

Gardner has nine wickets from five games to show for her efforts. She has the chance to finish as the top wicket-taker since the Aussies have already advanced to the final. Megan Schutt also has nine wickets to her name.

