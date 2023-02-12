Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Match 3

Defending champions Australia made an incredible start to their campaign in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. On Saturday, February 11, the Aussies beat New Zealand by 97 runs in Match No.3 of the tournament at Boland Park in Paarl.

With the win, Meg Lanning’s Australia also moved to the top of the Group A points table with a net run rate of 4.850. The Kiwis dropped to the bottom of the table and have plenty of work to do to make a comeback.

Australia register thumping win over New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2023

After being put in to bat first, Australia got off to a poor start. Lea Tahuhu got rid of Beth Mooney for a duck as Eden Carson took a superb diving catch. Alyssa Healy and Lanning put on 70 runs together to bring the Australian innings back on track.

Amelia Kerr gave the White Ferns their second breakthrough after castling Lanning, who scored 41 runs off 33 balls with seven fours. Ashleigh Gardner fell cheaply as she became Tahuhu’s second victim. Healy, in the meantime, got to her half-century off 35 balls.

Updated points table

Healy scored 55 runs off 38 balls with nine fours before Tahuhu dismissed her and registered her third wicket. Ellyse Perry looked at her very best during her stay in the middle. She became the first Australian to score 1500 plus runs and pick up 100 plus wickets in T20Is.

Perry racked up 40 runs off 22 balls with three fours and two sixes before Amelia Kerr, who also accounted for three scalps, dismissed her. Australia ended up scoring 173 for the loss of nine wickets.

Megan Schutt sealed the fate of the game in the very first over of New Zealand’s run-chase. Openers Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine perished for golden ducks.

Amelia Kerr hit three fours in a row off Tahlia McGrath to give her team some hope, but once she got out, New Zealand couldn't put up a fight and were bowled out for 76. Gardner failed to make an impact with the bat, but finished with figures of 3-0-12-5.

