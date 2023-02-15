Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh vs Australia match

Australia went to the top of the points table in Group A of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. On Tuesday (February 14), Meg Lanning and Co. beat Nigar Sultana Joty’s Bangladesh by eight wickets at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

With their second loss in a row, Bangladesh slipped to fourth spot in the standings with a net run rate of -0.720, but it’s New Zealand, who have struggled the most in the tournament. Sophie Devine’s team have lost both their games, and their net run rate of -4.050 is the worst among all the ten teams.

Australia beat Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh lost their top three batters, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun and Shobhana Mostary for 1, 7 and 7 respectively. From there on, captain Joty took responsibility as the Tigresses posted 107 for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Joty got to her half-century off 41 and went on to score 57 off 50 with the help of seven fours and one six. The right-hander also became the first batter from Bangladesh to score a half-century in the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Rumana Ahmed held the previous top score of 41, which she scored in 2014. Apart from Joty, only Shorna Akter, who played in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, managed to get into double digits. Leg-spinner Georgia Wareham was the pick of the Australian bowlers, finishing with figures of 4-0-20-3. Darcie Brown also got two important wickets.

In response, Australia lost the early wicket of Beth Mooney to fast bowler Marufa Akter, but Lanning and Alyssa Healy didn’t let Bangladesh make a comeback She stayed unbeaten on 48 as the Aussies chased down the target with ten deliveries to spare. Healy also scored 37 off 36 before Shorna Akter accounted for her wicket.

