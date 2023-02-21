Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Ireland match

India became the third team after Australia and England to make their way through to the semi-finals of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The Women in Blue, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, defeated Laura Delany’s Ireland by five runs (DLS Method) at the St George’s Park on Monday, February 20.

India, as of now, are placed second in the Group B points table with six points and a net run rate of +0.253. The chances of India playing against Australia in the semi-finals is pretty high since Pakistan need to win their next game by a massive margin for England to slip to second in the table.

After India’s win on Monday, West Indies and Pakistan have been knocked out of the tournament. Ireland, on the other hand, finished their campaign without a single win. Ireland have also lost 17 matches in a row in the Women’s T20 World Cup.

India beat Ireland in Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

After deciding to bat first, India racked up a massive score of 155 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Smriti Mandhana registeted her career-best score of 87 runs off 56 balls, with the help of nine fours and three sixes.

Mandhana and Shafali Verma laid out the platform with a partnership of 62 runs for the opening wicket in 9.3 overs. After Shafali got out, Mandhana made sure of playing until the penultimate over of the innings.

Jemimah Rodrigues played a cameo of 19 off 12 balls, including three fours as India crossed the 150-run mark. Harmanpreet Kaur also became the third Indian after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to score 3000 runs in T20Is.

In response, Ireland lost the early wickets of Amy Hunter and Orla Prendergast. Gaby Lewis raced her way to 32 off 25, but rain arrived with Ireland scoring at 54 for two in 8.2 overs. Ireland were five runs behind the DLS par score.

Poll : 0 votes