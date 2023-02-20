Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after New Zealand vs Sri Lanka game

New Zealand, on Sunday (February 19) beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs in a Group A game of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at the Boland Park in Paarl. With the win, the White Ferns kept alive their hopes of advancing to the last four. After losing their first two games against South Africa and Australia, Sophie Devine’s women have made a stupendous comeback.

However, their fate isn’t in their own hands anymore. If South Africa beat Bangladesh in their last league game, the White Ferns will be knocked out of the competition. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have already been shown the door after their heavy defeat on Sunday (February 19).

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

After opting to bat first against Sri Lanka in the Women’s T20 World Cup game, New Zealand racked up a huge score of 162-3. Bernadine Bezuidenhout and Suzie Bates laid the platform with a partnership of 46 runs for the opening wicket off 5.4 overs.

While Bezuidenhout scored 32, Bates hit 56 off 49 with the help of as many as six fours. After bagging consecutive ducks against Australia and South Africa, the right-hander found her mojo with back-to-back half-centuries.

However, it was Amelia Kerr, who was the standout batter for New Zealand. The right-handed batter scored 66 off 48 with the help of six fours. She was also involved in a partnership of 110 with Bates for the second wicket.

Sri Lanka, in response, were clueless in their run chase and were bowled out for a paltry total of 60 in 15.5 overs. Barring captain Chamari Athapaththu, who scored 19, and Maisha Shehani, none of their other batters showed any fight.

After playing a key role with the bat, Kerr also finished with excellent figures of 2.5-0-7-2. She also won the Player of the Match award. Lea Tahuhu, meanwhile, accounted for two scalps in the Women’s T20 World Cup game.

