Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after South Africa vs Australia match

Australia, led by Meg Lanning, became the first team to advance to the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The five-time champions made their way through after beating hosts South Africa by six wickets on Saturday, February 18, at St George's Park, Gqeberha.

Australia also finished on top of Group A with victories in all their matches. Their net run rate of +2.149 is currently the best among the 10 teams taking part in the tournament. They will now face the second-placed team from Group B in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Australia beat South Africa in Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match

After being put in to bat first in this T20 World Cup game, South Africa huffed and puffed to 124 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. The hosts got off to a steady start after Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits put on 54 runs for the opening wicket off nine overs.

However, after Ellyse Perry dismissed Wolvaardt, who scored 19 runs with three fours, the South African innings went downhill. Brits looked good after she notched up 45 runs off 36 balls with six fours and one six. But she became leg-spinner Georgia Wareham’s first victim.

Marizanne Kapp, who played international cricket for the first time in front of her home crowd, failed to open her account after Darcie Brown removed her. Sune Luus tried hard by scoring 20 runs, after which Ashleigh Gardner accounted for her wicket.

The Aussies found themselves in a spot of bother after being reduced to 40 for three in seven overs. Beth Mooney and makeshift opening batter Perry got starts before Kapp dismissed them.

However, Tahlia McGrath, who won the award for the Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year in 2022, stepped up big time. She became the Player of the Match after staying unbeaten on 57 runs off 33 balls with 10 fours.

