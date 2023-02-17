Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka vs Australia match

Meg Lanning’s Australia took another step towards the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final. On Thursday, February 16, the Aussies defeated Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at St George's Park, Gqeberha.

The Aussies currently sit at the top of the table in Group A with six points and a net run rate of +2.413 courtesy of victories in all three of their matches.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, started their campaign after beating Nigar Sultana’s Bangladesh and Sune Luus’ South Africa. After tasting their first defeat, they are placed second in their group with four points and a net run rate of -0.194.

Australia beat Sri Lanka in Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

After being put in to bat first, Sri Lanka managed an underwhelming total of 112 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Harshitha Samarawickrama, who won the Player of the Match against Bangladesh, struggled her way to 34 off 40 balls before Grace Harris accounted for her wicket.

Athapaththu scored a run-a-ball 16, after which Ellyse Perry sent her packing. Nilakshi de Silva’s cameo of 15 off seven balls gave the Lankan innings some momentum towards the end.

Fast bowler Megan Schutt was the pick of the bowlers for Australia as she finished with impressive figures of 4-0-24-4. Harris was also exceptional as she picked up two wickets and conceded only seven runs in three overs.

The run-chase was expected to be pretty straightforward for the Aussies and it turned out to be exactly that way. They chased the target down in 15.5 overs after Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney put on an unbeaten partnership of 113 runs.

Healy scored 54 off 43 balls with six fours and one six and Mooney scored an unbeaten 56 off 53 balls with seven fours as Australia romped home with 25 balls to spare.

