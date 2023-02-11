Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Match 1

Sri Lanka pulled off a massive upset as they beat hosts South Africa by three runs in a Group 1 match of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Friday, February 10. The Lankans thereby started their campaign at the top of the table with a net run rate of +0.150. The hosts will be looking to make amends after their disappointing start.

After being put in to bat first, Sri Lanka didn’t get off to the best of starts as they scored only 28 runs in the powerplay, although they didn’t lose a wicket. Nadine de Klerk gave the hosts their initial breakthrough after dismissing Harshita Samarawickrama, who had a tough time in the middle as she managed only 8 runs off 20 balls.

But from there on, skipper Chamari Athapaththu took charge and guided her team to a respectable score of 129 for four. The southpaw played her shots to good effect and got to her half-century off 42 balls. She went on to score 68 runs off 50 balls with 12 fours before Marizanne Kapp accounted for her wicket.

Vishmi Gunaratne, who recently played for Sri Lanka in the U19 T20 World Cup, scored 35 off 34. Shabnim Ismail, Kapp and De Klerk picked up one wicket apiece.

South Africa got off to a steady start in their run-chase after Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt put on 29 for the opening wicket off 4.5 overs. But the home team kept losing wickets at regular intervals and found themselves at 72/5 after 12.4 overs.

Wolvaardt, Brits, Kapp and skipper Sune Luus scored in double digits, but none of them managed to convert their starts. Inoka Ranaweera was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets as the Lankans restricted the hosts to 126.

