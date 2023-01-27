Women's U19 World Cup: "The end of the New Zealand curse" - Fans react to India's semi-final win over New Zealand 

The India women's U19 team romped to an eight-wicket win against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2023 ICC Women's U19 World Cup on Friday, January 27, at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Skipper Shafali Verma's decision to bowl first paid rich dividends as the Indian bowlers ran through the batting unit of the young White Ferns.

Leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra was among the pick of the bowlers, accounting for the dismissals of New Zealand wicket-keeper Isabella Gaze, captain Izzy Sharp and Emma Irwian in her impressive spell of 3-20 from four overs.

Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Shafali and Archana Devi picked up one wicket apiece as the young Indian eves restricted New Zealand to 107/9 in 20 overs. The only momentum for New Zealand was a 37-run stand between Georgia Plimmer (35) and Gaze (26) for the third wicket.

India lost Shafali on 10 in the fourth over in a paltry chase but opener Shweta Sehrawat continued with her red hot form. Sehrawat hit 61 runs in 45 balls, including 10 boundaries, and was involved in a 62-run partnership with Soumya Tiwari (22) before the latter departed in the 13th over.

Sehrawat smashed Anna Browning for a boundary over long-off to hit the winning runs as India chased the score with 34 balls to spare.

Twitter reacts to the India U19 team's triumph

Many cricket fans were delighted with the Indian team's victory as New Zealand has been Achilles' heel for the Asian nation in many sporting events.

Be it in the ICC men's tournaments or India's recent exit from the men's hockey World Cup in a penalty shootout 4-5, New Zealand have served the Indians with nightmares in a row. Fans were jubilant as this young Indian side ended a long run of disappointing results.

On that note, here's how Twitter reacted to India's victory against New Zealand in the semi-final:

ICC @ICC India are the first team to make it to the final of the ICC Women's #U19T20WorldCup India are the first team to make it to the final of the ICC Women's #U19T20WorldCup 🇮🇳 https://t.co/B132kDTP2t

Aditya Chaturvedi @aditya_c19



#U19T20WorldCup The way Shweta Sehrawat has raised her level has been incredible. She wasn’t in form heading into the WC, often getting out trying to hit too hard. But she’s looked a class apart and is the highest run-scorer in the tournament as India storm into the final. The way Shweta Sehrawat has raised her level has been incredible. She wasn’t in form heading into the WC, often getting out trying to hit too hard. But she’s looked a class apart and is the highest run-scorer in the tournament as India storm into the final.#U19T20WorldCup https://t.co/Rmv7JYOoff

Rockz☜ @Rockz055



#INDvsNZ #U19T20WorldCup Yes We have beaten NZW and qualified for final Yes We have beaten NZW and qualified for final #INDvsNZ #U19T20WorldCup https://t.co/0BJDBntMeV

Akshat @AkshatOM10



#U19T20WorldCup

#INDWvsNZW Bhai ladkiyo neh new zealand koh haraya hai, pata nhi hamari bari kab aayegi Bhai ladkiyo neh new zealand koh haraya hai, pata nhi hamari bari kab aayegi #U19T20WorldCup #INDWvsNZW https://t.co/BpdyVl7izO

Dinesh Lilawat @ImDL45

#U19T20WorldCup #INDvsNZ India have secured their place in the final of the inaugural Under-19 Women's World Cup. India have eliminated New Zealand from the Semi Finals of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup. India have secured their place in the final of the inaugural Under-19 Women's World Cup. India have eliminated New Zealand from the Semi Finals of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup.#U19T20WorldCup #INDvsNZ https://t.co/k89QRWJg3l

rounak joshi @rounak_joshi #U19T20WorldCup Heartiest Congratulations to the Indian Women's U19 Team for winning the Semi-Final, Really well played Heartiest Congratulations to the Indian Women's U19 Team for winning the Semi-Final, Really well played😍😍 #U19T20WorldCup

The India U19 team will either play Australia or England in the final on January 29 at the same venue.

Poll : 0 votes