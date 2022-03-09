Women's World Cup 2022: "If Smriti-Deepti gel consistently, chances of India going deep into tournament are high" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma are crucial to India's chances of success at the ongoing Women's World Cup.

Reviewing the India-Pakistan game, Ashwin explained how important the partnership between opener Mandhana and all-rounder Sharma was after India lost Shafali Verma's wicket early.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin explained the attributes of both the stylish left-handers, saying:

"Both Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma are crucial components of our team. Smriti is a tall, elegant player. She plays in front of the wicket and uses her feet too, whereas Deepti plays the sweep and the cut shot really well."

Stressing how their presence would almost nullify the effects of left-arm spinners in the tournament, Ravichandran Ashwin said:

"Since both of them are left-handers, they take left-arm spinners out of the equation and these left-arm spinners play a crucial part in this competition. So if this left-hand partnership of Smriti and Deepti gel consistently, then the chances of Team India going deep into the competition is very high."

Smriti Mandhana @mandhana_smriti #CWC22 #TeamIndia Good start to the tournament and well played by the whole team! Onto the next one now Good start to the tournament and well played by the whole team! Onto the next one now 👉 #CWC22 #TeamIndia https://t.co/S3s5QB67bp

Meghna Singh is the X-factor for India: Ravichandran Ashwin

A strong bowling effort from India gave them a thumping 107-run win over Pakistan in their tournament opener. While left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad stood out with four wickets, Ashwin was also impressed with the young Meghna Singh's exploits.

Meghna showed great control with her outswingers. Ashwin feels she will be more than handy going ahead in New Zealand's conditions.

On this, he stated:

"Meghna Singh took the new ball and bowled with great control. She has a sharp, good, bustling action and has a terrific outswinger. I have a feeling that her beautiful swing will play a crucial role when we go deep into the competition. She has the skills to make early inroads with the new ball. If she gets the ability to deliver under pressure, she will be the X-factor for India in this competition."

India will take on hosts New Zealand in their next game on March 10.

