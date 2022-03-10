[Watch] Katey Martin's heartwarming gesture after Jhulan Goswami gets her with a perfect yorker

India Women pacer Jhulan Goswami picked up the wicket of New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Katey Martin with a brilliant yorker today in their Women's World Cup 2022 match in Hamilton.

Martin tried to flick the Indian bowler away for a boundary off the first delivery of the final over of New Zealand's innings, but Goswami bowled the perfect yorker that crashed onto middle-stump.

As the seamer gave her a nod on her way back, Martin appreciated the skill on display by the veteran and gave her a fist-bump in acknowledgement.

Watch the moment here:

The yorker brought an end to a good knock from Martin, who scored 41 off 51 deliveries to help New Zealand Women post a total of 260/9 after being put in to bat.

Half-centuries from Amelia Kerr (50) and Amy Satterthwaite (75) powered the hosts on in their World Cup match, while Martin provided key runs at the death.

ICC @ICC



Amelia Kerr and Amy Satterthwaite were the main stars for the home team.



Can



#CWC22 #TeamNewZealand finish their innings at 260/9.Amelia Kerr and Amy Satterthwaite were the main stars for the home team.Can #TeamIndia chase this total? #TeamNewZealand finish their innings at 260/9.Amelia Kerr and Amy Satterthwaite were the main stars for the home team.Can #TeamIndia chase this total?#CWC22 https://t.co/M33DLlZwMp

Pooja Vastrakar was India's best bowler on the day, picking four scalps for 34 runs, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad claimed two wickets. Goswami and Deepti Sharma took one apiece.

Jhulan Goswami equals record for most wickets in Women's World Cup

With the wicket of Katey Martin, Goswami equalled the record for most wickets in the history of the Women's World Cup. She now has 39 wickets from 30 matches in the tournament, the same as Lyn Fullston of Australia, who has claimed as many scalps in 10 fewer games. This is the Indian seamer's fifth ODI World Cup.

Fullston had, notably, taken her wickets over just two World Cups - in 1982, when she made her debut, and 1988.

Jhulan Goswami has now played 197 ODIs, picking 248 wickets. She is the leading wicket-taker in the format among women and the second-most capped player, behind only teammate Mithali Raj.

Edited by Parimal