"Won't be able to build a team unless you give players enough time to settle" - Saba Karim on new look Indian side

Former cricketer Saba Karim believes that India will have to give their youngsters a long rope to form a formidable team for the next T20 World Cup, which is slated to take place in 2024.

Karim opined that the selectors should persist with the set of players that were a part of the squad in the recently concluded home T20I series against Sri Lanka. He claimed that the new guys won't be able to thrive unless they are handed consistent opportunities.

Speaking to India News Sports on Sunday, January 8, he said:

"We have taken some steps, and we should continue to move in that direction. More opportunities should be given to this new generation of players. The T20 format is a fickle one where you won't be able to build a team unless you give the players enough time to settle.

"The team management will have to persist with these players if we want them to be prepared for the next T20 World Cup."

Notably, the Men in Blue were without several senior players, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Shami, in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. However, the Hardik Pandya-led side showed great intent, ultimately winning the three-match series 2-1.

"This same Indian team should be there for the upcoming T20I series" - Saba Karim

Saba Karim further stated that the same squad should be picked for the side's forthcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

He noted that India have made it clear that they want to play an aggressive brand of cricket in the shortest format. The former keeper-batter suggested that only those who are fit for that approach should be considered for selection.

"This same Indian team should be there for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand," Karim added. "These guys need some time to prove their worth.

"It is important to understand that we have picked this set of players because they want to play a certain brand of cricket. So you need to see if they are trying to play in that fashion or not. I believe that all our players have an aggressive approach in both departments."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#crickettwitter #indvsnz Let’s get ready for an entertaining New Zealand tour of India Let’s get ready for an entertaining New Zealand tour of India🔥#crickettwitter #indvsnz https://t.co/E37PgFdABQ

India and New Zealand are set to compete in three ODIs and as many T20Is later this month. The 50-over matches are set to kick off on January 18, while the T20I series will begin on January 27.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes