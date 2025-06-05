"Won't judge someone by one or two Test matches"- Gautam Gambhir speaks about key Team India player's role ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Indian men's team head coach Gautam Gambhir has said that Karun Nair's experience of playing in England could prove useful for the side in the upcoming five-match Test series. The 33-year-old was picked in India's 18-man squad after a prolific domestic season for Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy, which paved the way for them winning the title.

Gambhir said that Nair's return to the Indian squad based on his domestic exploits was "great" for first-class cricket. He added that the players won't be judged based on how they perform in one or two Tests.

"It's just great for domestic cricket. All the youngsters will know its importance. If you keep doing well there, doors are never shut for you. Always good to have the experience of Karun, he played county cricket there and he is in really good form," Gambhir said at the pre-departure press conference on Thursday, June 5 (via Indian Express).

"His experience will come in handy. More importantly, we won't judge someone by one or two Test matches. If someone has scored heaps of runs, he will be given a decent run."

Karun Nair makes his way into India's Test squad after successful season with Vidarbha

Karun Nair decided to switch from Karnataka to Vidarbha ahead of the 2023-24 domestic season. The decision proved to be a turning point for the batter. In his first season for his new state side, he made 690 runs in 10 matches at an average of 40.58.

He followed that with an even better 2024-25 season, scoring 863 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.93. His exploits helped him earn a spot in the India A squad for the two unofficial Tests against England Lions, the intra-squad match, as well as the Team India squad for the five Test series against England.

Former India captain Anil Kumble has suggested that Nair should be India's new number four in England, following Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket in May.

