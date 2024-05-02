Worcestershire spinner Josh Baker dies aged 20

Worcestershire's 20-year-old spin bowler Josh Baker has died, according to a statement issued by the County club. The Pears expressed their devastation at losing an extremely young and promising bowler, having featured in a couple of County Championship matches this season.

Baker was last seen playing for Worcestershire's 2nd XI the day before his death, picking up figures of 66/3 in 20 overs at Bromsgrove to help bowl Somerset out in a drawn fixture. In all, the youngster made 47 appearances for Worcestershire and took 70 wickets.

The club issued a statement, claiming that they will pay tribute to the late left-arm spinner and requested privacy for the family. However, the exact cause of the death is yet to be disclosed.

"Worcestershire County Cricket Club is heartbroken to announce the untimely passing of Josh Baker, who was aged only 20 years old. During this profoundly difficult time, the club is dedicated to supporting Josh's family, friends, and colleagues. We are united in our grief and committed to honouring his memory in a manner befitting the remarkable person he was. Plans to pay tribute to Josh will be made in consultation with his family andwill remain private at this time."

"Much more than a teammate" - Ashley Giles on Josh Baker

Ashley Giles. (Image Credits: Getty)

Worcestershire Chief Executive and former England cricketer Ashley Giles stated that Baker was such an integral part of their family. He stated:

"The news of Josh's passing has left us all devastated. Josh was much more than a team-mate; he was an integral part of our cricket family. We will all miss him terribly. All our love and prayers go out to Josh's family and friends."

The other English County clubs also came forward to pay their condolences.

