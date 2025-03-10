"Words exchanged on the ground aren’t meant to hurt anyone or show off" - Rohit Sharma's candid admission after India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma hailed his side and the players for their stellar showing in winning the 2025 Champions Trophy title. He admitted getting carried away occasionally on the field with the words exchanged with teammates but maintained that the actions were all in great spirit.

Ad

Team India won a second consecutive ICC title following a similar unbeaten run in the 2024 T20 World Cup. It was also Rohit's second ICC title as captain, making him the only Indian skipper other than MS Dhoni with more than one.

Talking to JioHotstar about the Indian side after the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph, Rohit said (via Indian Express):

"We have an incredibly solid team, and it’s a joy to play alongside such committed individuals. Everyone knows their role and responsibilities. Of course, emotions run high on the field. Sometimes, I get a bit carried away, but it’s all in the spirit of the game. The words exchanged on the ground aren’t meant to hurt anyone or show off—they are just an expression of our passion. At the end of the day, our main goal is to win, and we are ready to do whatever it takes to achieve that."

Ad

Trending

The win also meant India became the first-ever team to clinch the Champions Trophy thrice, breaking a tie with Australia on two. After a sub-par tournament with the bat, Rohit came up big on the final against New Zealand, top-scoring with an 83-ball 76.

"We went undefeated despite losing all five tosses" - Rohit Sharma

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rohit Sharma expressed his delight at Team India going unbeaten in the 2025 Champions Trophy despite losing the toss in all five games. The skipper is still to win a toss in an ODI since the 2023 World Cup semifinal against the Kiwis.

"We went undefeated despite losing all five tosses. Yet, we still won the trophy. Across the five matches we played, we didn’t lose a single one. Winning a tournament without a single defeat is a massive achievement in itself, and it gives me immense satisfaction," said Rohit.

Ad

He added:

"To be honest, until we won the trophy, no one really thought about it. But after the victory, it hit us—we had gone through the entire tournament undefeated. That realization made it even more special. It’s difficult to put into words how that feels right now."

India boast multiple titles in all three ICC white-ball events - ODI and T20 World Cups, and Champions Trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news