"Words won’t do it justice"- Jonny Bairstow gets emotional before England comeback against Ireland

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow is set to make a comeback to international cricket in the one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's on Thursday, June 1. Bairstow was away from all the cricketing action for almost nine months as he suffered three fractures in his left leg after a freak accident while playing golf last year.

That meant that Bairstow missed England's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign and also skipped the IPL 2023 season for ensuring he is fully fit for The Ashes later this summer. The Test against Ireland would definitely help the wicketkeeper get back into his groove.

Here's what Jonny Bairstow wrote in his caption on Instagram when he posted a photo of him in England's Test jersey:

"Words won’t do it justice as to what it means to be back out there with the boys after the last 9 months!! 🦁🦁🦁"

Jonny Bairstow looks in fine form ahead of comeback

Jonny Bairstow had played a game for Yorkshire's second XI against Nottinghamshire's second XI at Headingley last month where he showed that he was not just fit but was also seemingly back to his best.

Bairstow scored a sparkling 97 and seemed to be on top of his game ahead of his international comeback. Him firing all cylinders is crucial for England and their 'Bazball' approach under Brendon McCullum.

It was Jonny Bairstow who had first begun that revolution by smashing four hundreds in just five Test innings last summer. England will be thrilled to have one of their main players back and this would only bolster their batting further with the likes of Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Harry Brook already expected to fire.

England's XI for one-off Test vs Ireland: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue (Debut), Jack Leach.

Poll : 0 votes