"World ain't ready for Lord Rinku Singh" - Fans react to the batter's blistering knock in IND vs NEP Asian Games 2023

Rinku Singh continued his impressive form with the bat, delivering an explosive knock during India's quarter-final clash against Nepal in the Asian Games 2023 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

Walking out to bat at No. 6 in the knockout fixture, the left-handed batter remained unbeaten on 37 off just 15 balls with the aid of four sixes and two fours. Rinku accumulated 23 runs in the final over, helping the Men in Blue finish at 202/4 after 20 overs.

Following his knock, several fans took to social media to laud the southpaw's batting exploits.

Rinku Singh has had a brilliant year. The talented youngster stole the show in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) with his impactful knocks. He finished as the highest run-scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), chalking up 474 runs in 14 matches.

He made headlines by hitting five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans (GT) off Yash Dayal's bowling as KKR completed a stunning victory.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh shone with the bat in Asian Games 2023 Quater Final

India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and chose to bat first against Nepal in the Asian Games 2023. However, Gaikwad failed to score runs at a brisk pace at the top, finishing with 25 off 23 balls.

His opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show, notching up a fine century. The 21-year-old scored 100 runs in 49 deliveries, giving India a wonderful start.

While Jitesh Sharma (5) and Tilak Varma (2) departed quickly, Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh helped the side finish well, orchestrating a 52*-run partnership off just 22 balls.

Rinku remained not out on 37, while Dube contributed with an unbeaten 37-run knock. For Nepal, Dipendra Singh Airee was the pick of the bowlers, conceding 31 runs from four overs and bagging two scalps.